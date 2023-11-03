Trent shares up over 61% this year; should you consider buying the stock?
This year (CY23), the company's market capitalization has zoomed by ₹29,791 crore, or 61.7%, reaching 78,067 crore. When considering the stock's peak price of ₹2,210, its market capitalization touched ₹78,565 crore.
Trent, the retail arm of Tata Group, has seen its stock perform exceptionally well on Dalal Street this year, rewarding its shareholders with a return of 61.7%, appreciating from ₹1,358 apiece to ₹2,196 apiece.
