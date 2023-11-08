Trent: Should you buy the stock after Q2 results? Here's what brokerages say
Domestic brokerage firms maintained their 'buy' recommendations for Trent, with Centrum Broking revising its target price to ₹2,657 apiece and Motilal Oswal assigning a target price of ₹2,750 apiece. Both brokerages highlighted Trent's strong growth trajectory and performance.
Shares of Trent, the retail arm of Tata Group, hit a new all-time high of ₹2,503.8 apiece in Wednesday's trade. During the previous trading session, the shares rose sharply by 8.54% as investors reacted positively to the company's strong performance in Q2FY24.
