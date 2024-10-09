Trent stock surges 12% in two days following launch of lab-grown diamond brand Pome

Trent's shares climbed 12 percent in the last two days, hitting a record high of 8,318.25 on the BSE on Wednesday. This increase comes after the pilot launch of its new lab-grown diamond (LGD) brand, ‘Pome,’ in Westside stores.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published9 Oct 2024, 05:32 PM IST
Trade Now
Trent stock surges 12% in two days following launch of lab-grown diamond Pome.
Trent stock surges 12% in two days following launch of lab-grown diamond Pome.

Shares of Trent surged by 12 per cent over the past two days, reaching a new all-time high of 8,318.25 on the BSE on Wednesday. This rally follows the pilot launch of its new lab-grown diamond (LGD) brand, ‘Pome,’ in Westside stores.

Pome has recently been launched in select Westside stores in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Gurgaon. This pilot initiative by Trent aims to assess the market with SKUs presented in a kiosk format. The company plans to develop an LGD jewelry brand, introduce exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), and accelerate its growth.

Also Read | TCS Q2 Results Preview: Net profit seen up 4%, revenue may grow over 2% QoQ

Kotak Equities, a domestic brokerage firm, refers to Pome as the Zudio of the jewellery segment, highlighting how the brand has strategically positioned itself with a pricing strategy centered on the concept of "diamonds for all."

About Pome - lab grown diamond

Pome has set the prices for LGD jewelry to align with Trent’s typical competitive pricing. A 1-carat solitaire engagement ring is listed at 24,000-29,000. A quick estimate indicates that the implied cost of a lab-grown diamond solitaire in Pome LGD jewelry is approximately 13,000-17,000 per carat.

“As per this pricing framework, on an average, Pome’s pricing could be at (1) 30% discount to 15-20k SKUs of natural diamond studded jewelry and (2) 80-85% discount to high value 500k+ natural diamond studded jewelry,” the brokerage firm said.

Calculations indicate that with current end-product prices and raw material costs, Pome achieves gross margins of approximately 45-50%. Broadly speaking, Pome's retail economics (for exclusive brand outlets) may be somewhat comparable to Caratlane, provided higher foot traffic and sales volumes offset the lower pricing.

Also Read | Divis Laboratories, Trent & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

“The company’s foray into the mass-priced beauty segment with Zudio Beauty has given conviction. The BPC sales contribution was already quite material in Westside and Zudio stores. BPC business had built scale over time, as customers have become more indulgent and impulsive. Emerging categories' salience has increased to 20 per cent of standalone revenue, versus 10 per cent earlier,” the brokerage firm said in its note.

Trent's shares have become multibaggers, delivering returns of 111.7 per cent over the past six months, 297 per cent over the last year, and 175 per cent so far this year.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Oct 2024, 05:32 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTrent stock surges 12% in two days following launch of lab-grown diamond brand Pome

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

159.00
03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-0.55 (-0.34%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

164.75
03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
0.35 (0.21%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

128.90
03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
2.1 (1.66%)

Ashok Leyland share price

222.05
03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-0.45 (-0.2%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Divis Laboratories share price

5,972.90
03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
425.9 (7.68%)

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

982.00
03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
52.2 (5.61%)

Cipla share price

1,681.05
03:48 PM | 9 OCT 2024
40.45 (2.47%)

Infosys share price

1,953.90
03:50 PM | 9 OCT 2024
5.4 (0.28%)
More from 52 Week High

Bank Of Maharashtra share price

54.79
03:56 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-2.22 (-3.89%)

Vodafone Idea share price

9.19
03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-0.31 (-3.26%)

ITC share price

491.80
03:55 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-16.1 (-3.17%)

Tata Communications share price

1,950.15
03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-54.95 (-2.74%)
More from Top Losers

Gujarat Ambuja Exports share price

142.45
03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
12 (9.2%)

RITES share price

324.60
03:56 PM | 9 OCT 2024
24 (7.98%)

Divis Laboratories share price

5,972.90
03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
425.9 (7.68%)

Torrent Power share price

1,935.20
03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
118.05 (6.5%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,455.000.00
    Chennai
    77,461.000.00
    Delhi
    77,613.000.00
    Kolkata
    77,465.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.