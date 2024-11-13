Markets
Trent tanks 20Percent from 52-week high: Is this a reality check for high-flying growth stocks?
Summary
- As the super investors teach us, no stock is so good that it can't be overpriced and become a bad investment.
Trent Ltd is down more than 20% from its 52-week high as I write this. In other words, the stock has officially entered a bear market. Why this sudden bearishness though? I can think of two reasons.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more