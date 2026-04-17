Trent to consider bonus, dividend along with Q4 results on this date. Check details

Tata Group’s retail arm, Trent, said its board of directors will meet on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the March quarter (Q4 FY26) and the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

The board will also consider the payment of an interim dividend for FY26, the company said in a regulatory filing. The company had declared a final dividend of ₹5 per share for FY25.

Along with the dividend, the company said it will also consider the issuance of bonus shares. If approved, this would mark its first-ever bonus issue.

In addition, the company said it will consider introducing an Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) for eligible employees across the company, its associates, and subsidiaries. The ESOP will involve the issuance of fresh equity shares under the scheme, subject to necessary approvals.

The company is also seeking approval to raise additional funds through the issuance of equity shares via a rights issue or other permissible routes, subject to regulatory clearances.

The board will further discuss the issuance and allotment of 740 equity shares pursuant to the rights issues undertaken by the company in 2005, 2007, and 2010.

The fashion retailer Trent, which operates apparel brands like Westside and Zudio, in its March quarter business update reported a 20% year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone revenue to ₹4,937 crore in Q4 FY26, up from ₹4,106 crore in the same period last year.

The growth matched the pace seen in Q1 after moderating during Q2 and Q3. However, the overall standalone figure was lower than the ₹5,220 crore revenue reported in the preceding quarter. Revenue from the sale of merchandise, excluding other operating income, rose by 21%.

For the full financial year 2025–26, Trent’s revenue grew 18% YoY to ₹19,701 crore. As of March 31, 2026, the company’s overall portfolio stood at 1,286 stores, including 300 Westside outlets, 963 Zudio stores (including six in the UAE), and 23 stores across other lifestyle concepts. During the March quarter, it opened 22 Westside stores and 109 Zudio stores.

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Trent shares rebound 24% in April After remaining under pressure for a prolonged period, shares of the Tata Group company staged a strong rebound in April, rising 24.63% so far and recovering part of their recent losses.

The stock witnessed heavy selling after hitting a fresh record high of ₹8,345 apiece in October 2024 and later entered a deep correction that continued until March 2026, dragging it down to ₹3,275, its lowest level in two years.

The decline also ended the stock’s decade-long winning streak in 2025, as it plunged 40%, marking its biggest annual drop. At current levels, the stock remains down 35% from its one-year high and about 51% from its peak, impacting the portfolios of long-term shareholders.