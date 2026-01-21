Trent to Tata Chemicals: Five Tata group stocks hit fresh 1-year lows as market sell-off extends to third day

Trent, Tata Chemicals, and Tata Teleservices were among the five Tata Group stocks that slipped to fresh one-year lows as the sell-off in the Indian stock market deepened in Wednesday’s trade, January 21, amid escalating global trade and geopolitical tensions that have kept investors away from riskier assets.

Concerns have mounted that tariff threats by US President Donald Trump on European countries linked to Greenland could escalate into a full-scale global trade war, triggering panic selling across major global markets and reviving memories of the sharp sell-off seen when Trump announced “liberation tariffs” in April last year.

Tata Chemicals was the worst performer among the Tata Group companies today, with the stock extending its decline to a fourth straight session, slipping another 4.2% to a new one-year low of ₹700 apiece. This also took its cumulative four-day decline to around 10%.

Trent was another laggard among the pack, with the stock falling nearly 4% to a one-year low of ₹3,736 apiece, taking its month-to-date decline to 13%. The stock ended CY25 with a sharp 40% fall, marking its first annual decline since 2013, as investor sentiment was impacted by weak performance in recent quarters.

Continuing its bearish trend for a ninth consecutive session, Tejas Networks share price slipped 2% to ₹321.55 apiece. This has contributed to a 27% decline so far in January, marking its steepest monthly fall in a year.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles share price also slipped to a fresh one-year low of ₹333.95 apiece. However, the stock recovered its early losses and was trading 1% higher at ₹341 apiece as of 12:30 PM.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) shares also touched a new 52-week low of ₹41.9 apiece during the session.

Indian stock market down for third straight day It was yet another weak session for the Indian stock market, as both the Nifty 50 and Sensex plunged over 1% at their intraday lows, breaking key psychological levels. Nifty 50 was down 1.24% at 24,919, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.3% to 81,124.

Apart from unsupportive global cues, the domestic macro picture appeared gloomy. The first batch of December-quarter results from Nifty 50 companies was muted, with bottom-line performance impacted by labour code–related expenses.

This also appeared to weigh on foreign portfolio investors’ sentiment, as they offloaded another ₹2,938 crore during Tuesday’s session, taking month-to-date outflows to ₹29,135 crore, according to NSDL data.

Persistent selling by FPIs also weighed on the Indian rupee, which touched another record low of ₹91.54 against the US dollar.