Trent vs Arvind Fashions: Which stock should you buy for this wedding season?
With the wedding season almost here, the fashion stocks will be in focus on the back of a surge in demand for wedding attires. Amid the festivities, let's analyse between Tata Group’s Trent and Arvind Fashions, which stock will provide a better long-term investment opportunity?
With the wedding season almost here, the fashion stocks will be in focus on the back of a surge in demand for wedding attires and accessories. Longer wedding days and a robust festive season in H2FY24 will benefit the retail sector. Amid the festivities, let's analyse between Tata Group’s Trent and Arvind Fashions, which stock will provide a better long-term investment opportunity?
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started