Trent vs Arvind Fashions: Which stock should you buy for this wedding season?

With the wedding season almost here, the fashion stocks will be in focus on the back of a surge in demand for wedding attires and accessories. Longer wedding days and a robust festive season in H2FY24 will benefit the retail sector. Amid the festivities, let's analyse between Tata Group's Trent and Arvind Fashions, which stock will provide a better long-term investment opportunity?

Stock Price Trend In the last one year, both Trent and Arvind Fashions gave double-digit returns, outperforming the benchmark massively. While Trent rose more, up almost 87 percent in this period; Arvind jumped over 26 percent. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty rose over 8 percent in the last 1 year.

Similarly, in 2023 YTD, both Trent and Arvind surpassed the benchmark again. Trent rallied over 96 percent whereas Arvind gained over 23 percent. Meanwhile, the benchmark index Nifty added over 9 percent in this time.

Read here: Stocks vs equity mutual funds: What suits you best? Trent has given positive returns in 8 of the 11 months so far in this current calendar year, falling only in 3 - July (-0.4 percent), April (-0.5 percent), and January (-11.6 percent). The stock has surged over 22 percent in November so far, extending gains for the fourth straight month. It has advanced over 51 percent between August and November.

On the other hand, Arvind has given positive returns in 6 of the 11 months of the current calendar year. It has surged over 32 percent in November so far, the highest monthly gain in 2023 after June when it rose almost 25 percent. However, it has shed the most in February, down over 13 percent, followed by July, down almost 9 percent.

Trent hit its record high of ₹2,664.50 yesterday, November 23, 2023. Currently trading at ₹2,655, it has soared 130 percent from its 52-week low of ₹1,155, hit on January 27, 2023.

Meanwhile, Arvind also hit its 52-week high of ₹438 yesterday on November 23, 2023. However, it is still 46 percent away from its record high of ₹809.62, hit on March 26, 2019. Currently trading at ₹425, it has rallied 63 percent from its 52-week low of ₹261.10, hit on March 14, 2023.

Read here: Titan Stock Check: M-cap crosses ₹ 3 lakh crore; should you buy now? In the long term, 3 years, Trent has emerged as the winner, giving multibagger returns of over 302 percent while Arvind also more than doubled its investor wealth, surging 253 percent.

Earnings Tata Group's retail arm Trent Ltd on Tuesday reported a 189% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at ₹228 crore for the July to September quarter, driven by robust revenue. It was ₹78.94 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. On a consolidated level, revenues rose 52.7 percent YoY to ₹2,982 crore, compared to ₹1,953 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Its EBITDA climbed 78.5 percent YoY to ₹456.57 crore as against ₹255.81 crore in the year-ago quarter. The EBITDA margin expanded to 15.3 percent as against 13.1 percent YoY. The Tata Group firm's portfolio included 223 Westside, 411 Zudio and 27 stores across other lifestyle concepts. During the quarter, Trent added 6 Westside and 27 Zudio stores across 19 cities, as of September 30, 2023.

On the other hand, Arvind Fashions reported a rise of 32 percent in its net profit at ₹37 crore, compared to ₹28 crore, in the corresponding period last year. Its revenue from operations in the second quarter of the current fiscal stood at ₹1,266.9 crore, registering a growth of 7.2 percent, compared to ₹1,181.8 crore in the year-ago period. On the operating front, the company's EBITDA in the September quarter came in at ₹147.3 crore, up 26.8 percent, compared to ₹116.2 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, its gross margin registered an expansion of 510 basis points (bps) year-on-year (YoY) to 49.5 percent.

Read Here: Can Indian market's strong run continue? Here's what Morgan Stanley predicts Shailesh Chaturvedi, MD & CEO, said, “We have delivered the highest ever quarterly financial performance across revenues, EBITDA & PAT, while consumer demand continued to remain soft during the quarter. Sharper execution in the retail channel along with premiumization offering across our marquee brands and decisive focus strategy continues to yield good results."

Which has a better long-term investment opportunity? Siddhesh Mehta, Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities, has picked Trent over Arvind Fashions. Trent's shares have surged by approximately 23 percent in November 2023, attributed to robust Q2FY24 results and heightened interest in its Zudio business after COVID-19. The strategic enhancements in the Star business have yielded substantial customer engagement, instilling confidence in its expansion within the food and grocery sector. Despite the high PE, Trent can potentially deliver significant value to stakeholders and appears attractive from a long-term perspective out of the two stocks. Considering both future growth prospects and valuations, Trent Ltd. emerges as a compelling choice for long-term investment, said Mehta.

Preeyam Tolia, Senior Research Analyst - FMCG and Retail, Axis Securities, also likes Trent better. “We are impressed with Trent’s outstanding performance in the last several quarters despite weak consumer demand, and we expect strong sales growth to continue in the coming quarters. Trent's overall focus on rapid store expansion coupled with continued focus on renewing store assortments will result in higher overall footfall. In addition, the improvement in the earnings profile across all formats, like 1) the reduction in losses at Star Bazaar and 2) the improvement in traction at Inditex JV (Zara), will benefit Trent on a longer-term basis," said Tolia.

Read Here: Chris Wood's Greed and Fear explains why PSU banks are outperforming private lenders Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura Securities, as well, has chosen Trent between the two. "We prefer Trent over Arvind Fashion due to Trent's broader range of product offerings, superior revenue figures, and more favorable profit margins. In H1FY24, Trent displayed impressive YoY growth with revenues, EBITDA, and net profits increasing by 49.4 percent, 50.5 percent, and 82.6 percent, reaching ₹5,611 crore, ₹824 crore, and ₹408 crore, respectively, while its EBITDA and net margins improved by 11 bps to 14.7 percent and 132 bps to 7.3 percent, respectively. Conversely, Arvind Fashion's growth was more modest, with revenue and EBITDA rising by 5.8 percent and 21.3 percent to ₹2,224 crore and ₹252 crore, respectively, while its net profit actually fell by 10.3 percent to ₹33 crore in the same period. Higher interest costs and lower 'Other Income' impacted the net profit performance," said Bolinjkar

Despite its larger scale, Trent has managed to achieve more rapid revenue growth and maintain robust margins in comparison to Arvind Fashion, he added.

Manoj Dalmia of Proficient Group of Companies also prefers Trent. Trent with a PEG of 6.16 suggests slight overvaluation but is less compared to Arvind Fashion with a PEG of 8.99. Despite this, considering the growth trajectory with an EPS of 12.51 and the Tata brand backing, it may be considered for investment with a buy-on-dips approach. The stock exhibits good momentum fueled by festive demand, expected to steadily form higher highs and take an upward trajectory, Dalmia said.

