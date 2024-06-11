Trent, Westlife Foodworld, and Relaxo: Axis picks top retail stocks after Q4 results
Axis Securities picks Trent, Westlife Foodworld, and Relaxo Footwear as top retail stock choices post Q4FY24 results season. Premium retailers maintain growth, value retailers show recovery, and QSR face challenges.
Now that the March quarter (Q4FY24) results season is over, brokerage house Axis Securities has picked Trent, Westlife Foodworld and Relaxo Footwear as its top picks in the retail space.
