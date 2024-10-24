Markets
Trent struck gold with Zudio—is beauty and jewellery its next big bet?
Puja Tayal 5 min read 24 Oct 2024, 10:45 AM IST
Summary
- At a time when consumer brands from Shoppers Stop to Mahindra & Mahindra are catering to the premium and luxury segments, one company has dared to swim in the reverse direction. Trent is bringing beauty and diamonds to the masses.
