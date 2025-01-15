Behind Trent’s trend-defying performance

This focus on the bottom-of-the-pyramid during times when most industries were “premiumizing" has paid off beautifully for Trent. Buoyed by Zudio’s acceptance among the masses, the management has been doubling down on this fast-growing value-fashion brand. The number of Zudio stores has grown more than six-fold from less than 90 stores in FY21 to almost 600 stores so far in FY25. As a result, Zudio now contributes around 50% to Trent’s revenues, having surpassed Westside in FY24.