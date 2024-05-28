Markets
Trent’s PE multiple is almost 200x. Does it still qualify for an investment?
Equitymaster 5 min read 28 May 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Summary
- While it’s never good to overpay for stocks, you could set aside 5-10% of your corpus for speculative bets on pricey but fast-growing companies such as Trent Ltd, which has barely seen its PE multiple drop below 100x over the past decade.
Having spent close to two decades researching stocks, there are a few thumb rules that I hold very close to my heart. I try not to break them, no matter the temptation.
