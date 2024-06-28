Trent market cap edges toward ₹2 lakh crore amid unbroken 7-month surge in stock price
Trent stock hits a fresh high of ₹5,509, driving its market cap to ₹1.95 lakh crore. Analysts are optimistic about Trent's valuations due to its impressive growth and premium market positioning.
Trent shares are showcasing relentless momentum in the market, achieving new milestones with each passing month as investors flock to acquire ownership in this Tata Group company. In today's trading session, the stock surged by another 3.4% to reach a fresh record high of ₹5,509 apiece, driving the company's market capitalisation to ₹1.95 lakh crore.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started