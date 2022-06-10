TRF share price hits upper circuit on second straight session. Details here2 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 02:10 PM IST
- TRF share price has been skyrocketing after the news break of Tata Steel investing ₹165 crore in its associate company
Bulls are buoyant on TRF share price after Tata Steel's investment of ₹165 crore in the company. After mutual announcements made by both the companies on Thursday in regard to Tata Steel buying 16.50 crore TRF shares, TRF shares started ascending and hit 5 per cent upper circuit. TRF share price today opened upside at ₹148.20 apiece levels, leaving no seller in the stock within minutes of market opening.