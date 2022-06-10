TRF share price hits upper circuit on second straight session. Details here

While informing about the allotment of 16.50 crore, TRF's exchange communication says, "We wish to inform you that the Committee of Directors, as authorized by the Board of Directors (‘Board’) at its meeting held on March 14, 2022, has on June 8, 2022 approved the allotment of 16,50,00,000 (Sixteen crore fifty lakh),12.17% (effective yield) non-cumulative, non-convertible, non-participating, redeemable preference shares of face value ₹10 each, at par, for consideration in the form of cash, aggregating to ₹165 crore, (‘NCRPS Series-1’) to Tata Steel Limited, on private placement basis, on terms and conditions as approved by the Board. The NCRPS will be unlisted."