TRF: This Tata group stock hits 13-year high, gained nearly 100% in last 6 sessions; here's why
Tata Group company TRF saw its shares surge by 85% in five trading sessions, reaching their highest level since July 2015. In the previous session, the stock jumped 9.5% after the company reported a healthy set of numbers for the December-ending quarter.
TRF, a Tata Group company, saw its shares gain another 7.7% in today's trade to hit a 13-year high of ₹509.95 apiece, continuing its sharp movement for the sixth consecutive trading session. In the last five sessions alone, the stock has increased by 85%. With today's rise, the total increase over the six-day period has reached 99.30%.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started