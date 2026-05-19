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Trident Q4 Results: Revenue slips 12% YoY, net profit comes in at ₹102 crore

Trident reported mixed earnings for Q4FY26, with consolidated revenue at 1,632.53 crore, down 12.4% year-on-year. Net profit rose to 101.98 crore. For FY26, total revenue was 6,701.05 crore, slightly lower than FY25, while net profit improved to 377.11 crore.

A Ksheerasagar
Published19 May 2026, 06:14 PM IST
For the full financial year FY26, the company reported consolidated revenue from operations of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,701.05 crore, slightly lower than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,987.08 crore reported in FY25.
For the full financial year FY26, the company reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹6,701.05 crore, slightly lower than ₹6,987.08 crore reported in FY25.(HT_PRINT)
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Textile and paper products manufacturer Trident Limited reported a mixed set of earnings for the March quarter and the full financial year FY26.

For Q4FY26, the company’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at 1,632.53 crore, compared to 1,864.34 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting a decline of 12.4% year-on-year. Total income for the quarter came in at 1,650.11 crore against 1,883.36 crore a year ago.

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On the operating front, EBITDA came in at 227.3 crore, down 7.2% from 245 crore a year ago. However, the EBITDA margin improved to 13.9%, compared to 13.1% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Despite lower revenue, the company reported improved profitability on a sequential basis. Net profit (consolidated) for the quarter came in at 102 crore, compared to 44.24 crore in Q3FY26 and 133.42 crore in the year-ago period.

In terms of segment-wise performance, the yarn segment generated revenue of 851.25 crore, while the towel business contributed 601.12 crore.

Meanwhile, the bedsheets segment reported a revenue of 210.57 crore, whereas the paper and chemicals division contributed 296.83 crore, as per the company's earnings report.

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For the full financial year FY26, the company reported consolidated revenue from operations of 6,701.05 crore, slightly lower than 6,987.08 crore reported in FY25. Total income for the year stood at 6,775.16 crore, compared to 7,047.23 crore in the previous financial year.

Profit before tax for FY26 increased to 519.93 crore from 474.55 crore in FY25, while net profit improved marginally to 377.11 crore, compared to 370.73 crore reported in the previous year.

On the segmental front, the yarn business contributed 3,524.44 crore in FY26, while the towel segment generated 2,584.51 crore in revenue. Revenue from the bedsheet business stood at 987.28 crore, whereas the paper and chemicals segment contributed 1,039.74 crore during the year.

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Declares interim dividend of 0.50 per share

Along with the results, the company announced a first interim dividend of 0.50 per share for FY27.

“The Board has considered and approved the 1st Interim Dividend of INR 0.50 per fully paid-up equity share of face value Re 1 each (50%) for the financial year 2026-27. Further, Saturday, May 23, 2026, has been fixed as the record date for determining the eligibility of equity shareholders for payment of the dividend. The said interim dividend will be credited to the shareholders within the prescribed statutory timelines,” the company said in its earnings filing.

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About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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