Trident sets board meeting date to declare Q3 results 2026. Details here

Trident, on Wednesday, announced that the board will meet on Monday, February 9, to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

“It is hereby informed that Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, February 09, 2026, inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025,” the company said in the exchange filing.

The company further informed that the trading window shall open at 9:00 AM IST on Thursday, February 12, 2026, for the designated people.

Trident Q2 results 2025 highlights The company reported consolidated revenue of ₹1,803 crore for the quarter ended September 2025. The consolidated EBITDA stood at ₹232 crore, translating into an EBITDA margin of 12.85%, compared with a margin of 13.78% in the year-ago period and 18.06% in the previous quarter.

Consolidated net profit for the quarter came in at ₹91 crore, with a net profit margin of 5.04%, versus 4.83% YoY and 8.10% QoQ. Meanwhile, net debt declined to ₹847 crore as of September 30, 2025, from ₹879 crore as of June 30, 2025, reflecting a reduction of ₹32 crore during the quarter.

For Q2 FY26, the yarn business reported consolidated revenue of ₹924 crore, reflecting steady performance across its operations amid prevailing market conditions.

The home textile segment delivered consolidated revenue of ₹983 crore in Q2 FY26, underscoring continued demand and stable execution in the company’s core textile offerings.

Meanwhile, the paper and chemicals business recorded consolidated revenue of ₹247 crore for the quarter.

“As we reflect on Trident Limited’s Q2FY26 results, it's evident that amidst challenging macroeconomic conditions, our company has showcased quarter-on-quarter revenue growth. We have further strengthened our balance sheet by reducing net debt by INR 32 Crore and maintaining a healthy Debt Equity Ratio at 0.18. Furthermore, the Current Ratio is at 1.61 from 1.87 on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis,” said Deepak Nanda, Managing Director, Trident Limited.

Trident share price overview Trident share price rose nearly 1.24% to ₹26.17 apiece in Wednesday's trading session. The stock has jumped 7.29% in the past five sessions.

However, Trident stock has remained under pressure in the near-term. The multibagger stock has lost nearly 15% in six months and 9.37% in a year.

Once a penny stock, Trident share price has given multibagger returns by soaring over 5,142% in 25 years.

Trident share price is listed on both the BSE and NSE. The multibagger stock hit a 52-week high of ₹34.60 on April 21, 2025 and a 52-week low of ₹23.20 on April 7, 2025.

