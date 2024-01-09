Trident share price rises more than 9%, gaining for the 7th straight session. Here's what is driving the stock price
Stock Market Today- Trident share price gained more than 9% to scale 52 week highs during the intraday trades on Tuesday. The stock gained for the seventh straight session. Here's what is driving the gains
Trident share price gained more than 9% during intraday trades on Tuesday. It also scaled 52-week highs of ₹52 85 on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and ₹52.90 on the National Stock Exchange.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started