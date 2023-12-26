Trident Techlabs IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 3, other key details
Trident Techlabs IPO: The issue was subscribed 502.64 times on the third and final day of bidding. Retail investors bid the highest among the three groups.
Trident Techlabs IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) Trident Techlabs received strong response from investors on Tuesday, December 26, as the issue was subscribed 502.64 times on the third and final day of bidding. Trident Techlabs opened for subscription on December 21 and closes on Tuesday, December 26.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started