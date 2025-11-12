Transformers & Rectifiers share price rebounds 8% following sharp 38% fall in 8 sessions. What’s driving the bounce?

TRIL share price in focus: After witnessing its worst sustained crash in recent times, Transformers & Rectifiers shares finally saw some relief in Wednesday’s session, November 12, rising 8% to a day’s high of ₹304.70. Although there was no fundamental trigger behind today’s recovery, the sharp fall appears to have prompted value buyers to step in.

Amid multiple negative news flows including poor show in September quarter, the stock has plunged 38.5% over the last eight trading sessions, hitting its lowest level since May 2024.

The sharp decline has also extended its monthly losing streak to four, with shares falling another 33% in November and correcting by a massive 54% from their all-time high of ₹648.90 apiece.

TRIL Share Price Hit by Weak Quarterly Earnings The company's net profit during the reporting quarter dropped to ₹34 crore, a 24% YoY decline from ₹45 crore reported in the same period last year. Revenue from operations remained flat at ₹460 crore compared with ₹462 crore in the year-ago quarter.

At the operating level, EBITDA stood at ₹51.3 crore, a 27% drop from ₹70 crore in the September 2024 quarter, with margins contracting by 398 basis points YoY to 11.15%.

Its margins were impacted by a sharp rise in employee benefit expenses, which soared 116% YoY to ₹26.05 crore.

Apart from the poor financial performance, the World Bank has debarred the company from participating in World Bank-financed projects for engaging in alleged corruption and fraud tied to a $486 million project to improve Nigeria's electric grid, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Looking at the company's H1FY26 performance, net profit improved by 57% to ₹105 crore, while revenue from operations jumped to ₹989.36 crore from ₹783.54 crore. Its operating margins stood at 17% compared with 15.91% in the same quarter last year.

TRIL Share Price Trend Though the stock has pulled back sharply from its recent highs, it still delivers a massive 926% return over the past three years and a 6,500% gain over the last five years. These gains reflect a consistent upward trend since July 2022, without any significant corrections, providing substantial returns to shareholders.

During this period, the stock price surged from ₹14.65 to ₹405, resulting in an impressive return of 2,664%.

TRIL operates across a wide range of sectors, including power generation, transmission and distribution, railways, renewable energy, infrastructure, and industrial manufacturing. The company has a strong domestic presence in India and has successfully expanded internationally, exporting products to several countries across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and beyond.