Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd recently announced the proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the company for an aggregate amount of up to ₹800 crore. The record date for the same has been fixed as Friday, December 23, 2022.

“The Board of Directors of at its meeting approved the proposal for the buyback of Equity Shares at a price of ₹350/- per equity share up to an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹800 Crore from the shareholders of the Company on a proportionate basis through a tender offer," the company informed in an exchange filing.

Triveni Engineering added that “the company has fixed Friday, December 23, 2022, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of the holders of the Equity Shares who shall be eligible to participate in the Buyback." The book closure period for the buyback will be between December 16 and 22.

A share buyback, also known as share repurchase, is a corporate action to buy back its own outstanding shares from its existing shareholders usually at a premium to the prevailing market price. It can be an alternative tax-efficient way to return money to shareholders. Share buybacks reduce the number of shares in circulation, which can increase the share value and the earnings per share (EPS).

“As per shareholding data of annual report 2022, individual investors qualifying above criteria held approximately 94,30,959 shares, implying an acceptance ratio of around 36.4% for retail investors. Thus, overall acceptance ratio for retail investors is looking quite reasonable. However, please note that acceptance ratio is dynamic in nature and could change on record date," said Anand Rathi in a note.

Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited is the leading player in sugar, power, alcohol, ethanol, gearboxes, defence equipment, water & wastewater treatment. The stock has gained more than 30% this year.