Triveni Engineering share buyback's record date this week. Key things to know2 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 11:30 AM IST
- Triveni Engineering has fixed Friday, December 23, 2022, as the Record Date for the share buyback
Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd recently announced the proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the company for an aggregate amount of up to ₹800 crore. The record date for the same has been fixed as Friday, December 23, 2022.
