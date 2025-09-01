Triveni Engineering, Triveni Turbines are among 7 stocks to trade ex dividend today, 1 September

Dividend Stocks 2025: Triveni Engineering and Triveni Turbines are among 7 stocks that are set to trade ex dividend today, September 1. The record date for the dividend payment was set as September 1 by these companies.

cesDividend payout and other details Triveni Turbine Ltd- At its meeting on May 10, 2025, the Board of Directors of Triveni Turbine had recommended a final dividend of ₹2/-per equity share of Re 1/-each of the company, which the shareholders would thereafter approve at the Annual General Meeting, slated to take place on Monday, September 8, 2025. Triveni Turbines earlier had also distributed an interim dividend of ₹2/ per share.

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd- Triveni Engineering had recommended a 250% dividend, or ₹2.50 per fully paid-up equity share with a face value of ₹1 each, for the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025, provided that the shareholders approve it at the next Annual General Meeting (or "AGM").

Alivus Life Sciences: Alivus Life Sciences had recommended a final dividend of ₹5 per equity share of ₹2 each of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Elnet Technologies: The company had recommended a final dividend of ₹1.90 per share.

Kanpur Plastipack: The company had recommended a final dividend of ₹0.90 per share, awaiting approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend payment date will be September 16, 2025.

Patel Integrated Logistics: Patel Integrated on May 20 had recommended a final dividend of ₹0.30 per equity share of the face value of ₹10 each (i.e. @30%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Rishiroop Ltd: The firm on May 15, 2025, had recommended a final dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share of ₹10/- each (i.e.15% considering face value of share).