Triveni Turbine share price slumps over 8% post weak Q1 results

Triveni Turbine share price dipped more than 8% during Tuesday's trading session after reporting disappointing Q1 results. The industrial steam turbine manufacturer, Triveni Turbine Ltd, announced on Monday (August 4) a net profit decrease of 19.3% for the first quarter of the current fiscal year, reaching ₹64.5 crore, compared to ₹80 crore in Q1FY25. Revenue also saw a decline of 19.9%, dropping to ₹371.3 crore from ₹463.3 crore year-over-year.

In terms of operating performance, EBITDA fell 22.1% to ₹73.8 crore for the April-June quarter, down from ₹95.6 crore the previous year. The EBITDA margin decreased to 19.8%, down from 20.6% during the same quarter last fiscal year.

The company has set Monday, September 1, 2025, as the record date for the distribution of the final dividend for FY25. If approved in the AGM, the dividend will be disbursed on or before October 7, 2025.

Dhruv M. Sawhney, Chairman and Managing Director of Triveni Turbine Limited, reported that the order bookings for the quarter totaled ₹5.36 billion, representing a 16% year-over-year decline due to reduced export demand across various products and aftermarket services.

The order bookings were also influenced by geopolitical issues that caused delays in advance collections. Conversely, domestic order bookings showed signs of recovery after several quarters of underperformance, reaching ₹2.85 billion, which signifies a 32% year-over-year increase.

"Performance in the quarter gone by was disappointing largely on account of deferment of dispatches and orders to coming quarters. Several international customers were reluctant to travel amid geopolitical uncertainties due to India-Pakistan and Israel-Iran tensions, resulting in postponement of inspections delaying the dispatches and revenue recognition.

While we were anticipating performance to be back-ended and had indicated lumpy growth in the financial year, the quarter’s performance fell short of our expectations and proved to be more challenging. Despite this, concerted efforts are being made to realign operations and we are confident that on an annualized basis i.e. for the financial year FY 26, the Company can maintain its growth trajectory," said Dhruv M. Sawhney.

Triveni Turbine share price today Triveni Turbine share price opened at 550.25 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹558 per share, and an intraday low of ₹540.70 apiece.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Triveni Turbine share price has witnessed a sharp gap-down opening and is currently trading with deep cuts of over 7%. This weakness may persist in the near term, with the next support seen around the 500 mark. On the flip side, the bearish gap in the 570–580 zone is likely to act as a resistance.