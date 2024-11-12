Triveni Turbine stock soars over 11% on stellar performance in Q2, up nearly 900% in 4 years

Triveni Turbine shares rose 11.2% to 695 after reporting record quarterly revenue of 501 crore and a 42% increase in profit. The company's order book reached 1,796 crore, driven by strong export sales, indicating robust future growth prospects.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated12 Nov 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Triveni Turbine stock soars over 11% on stellar performance in Q2, up nearly 900% in 4 years.
Triveni Turbine stock soars over 11% on stellar performance in Q2, up nearly 900% in 4 years. (Pixabay)

Stock Market Today: Shares of Triveni Turbine, a company that manufactures and supplies power-generating equipment and solutions, surged 11.2% to 695 per share in early morning trade on Tuesday, November 12. This rise follows the company’s strong performance for the quarter ended September 2024 (Q2 FY25).

With today's rally, the stock snapped its three-day losing streak. On Monday, the company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue and EBITDA, along with a record closing order book.

It reported revenue from operations of 501 crore, which is a 29% improvement from 388 crore reported in the same period last year. Domestic sales increased by 32% to 279 crore, while export sales grew by 26% to 222 crore.

Also Read | HMA Agro share price hits 10% upper circuit after Q2 results 2024-25

EBITDA increased by 47% to 131 crore in Q2 FY25, compared to 88.9 crore in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margins increased by 320 basis points to 26.1% in Q2 FY25, up from 22.9% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit after tax grew 42% year-on-year (YoY) to 91 crore during the quarter. The company achieved order bookings of 572 crore in Q2 FY25, compared to 459 crore in Q2 FY24, marking a growth of 25%, driven by export order bookings that grew by 50% year-on-year to 304 crore.

Domestic order booking stood at 268 crore, registering a 4% YoY increase during the quarter. Export order bookings contributed 53% to overall order bookings in Q2 FY25, positioning the company well for profitability and helping generate new business inquiries.

Also Read | Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades near 1-month low, silver below ₹90,000

The total consolidated outstanding order book stood at a record 1,796 crore as of September 30, 2024, up 22% compared to the previous year, with export outstanding order book accounting for 60.52%, as per the company's Q2FY25 earnings filing. 

The company expects to maintain robust business performance in the medium term, supported by a substantial backlog of orders in renewable, API, and IPG (Industrial Power Generation) turbines, along with successful market expansions.

It also mentioned that the aftermarket business shows promising growth prospects, bolstered by an expanding range of offerings, including spare parts, services, and refurbishments, designed to cater to a broader customer base of rotating equipment, including steam turbines, gas turbines, utility turbines, and geothermal turbines.

The company is confident that leveraging these opportunities, both domestically and internationally, will enable it to maintain growth and profitability in the coming years.

Also Read | Sagility Share Price Live Updates: What GMP, experts, signal on listing premium

Stock up 882% in 4 years

Over the last four years, the company's shares have surged from 69.90 apiece to the current trading price of 687, resulting in an impressive gain of 882%. The stock has delivered positive returns every year since CY2020, with a notable 131% return in CY2021. In the following two years, the stock gained 38% and 63%, respectively.

Also Read | Penny stock under ₹5: Five foreign companies buy stake during Q2 FY25

So far in the current year, the stock has risen by an additional 63% and reached an all-time high of 844 per share in August.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTriveni Turbine stock soars over 11% on stellar performance in Q2, up nearly 900% in 4 years

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

260.70
11:07 AM | 12 NOV 2024
3.8 (1.48%)

Tata Steel share price

147.05
11:07 AM | 12 NOV 2024
2.1 (1.45%)

Tata Motors share price

794.50
11:07 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-10.25 (-1.27%)

Bharat Electronics share price

297.00
11:07 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-2.65 (-0.88%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fortis Healthcare share price

649.85
11:04 AM | 12 NOV 2024
25.95 (4.16%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,881.00
11:05 AM | 12 NOV 2024
14 (0.75%)

Coforge share price

8,109.55
11:05 AM | 12 NOV 2024
46.15 (0.57%)

Federal Bank share price

208.05
11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
0.3 (0.14%)
More from 52 Week High

Borosil Renewables share price

478.75
11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-24.35 (-4.84%)

Britannia Industries share price

5,195.00
11:05 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-230.3 (-4.24%)

Piramal Pharma share price

258.70
11:05 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-10.95 (-4.06%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

13,000.00
11:05 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-487.95 (-3.62%)
More from Top Losers

Jubilant Foodworks share price

649.85
11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
48 (7.98%)

Triveni Turbines share price

670.90
11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
44.85 (7.16%)

HBL Power Systems share price

575.00
11:05 AM | 12 NOV 2024
36.55 (6.79%)

Mastek share price

3,131.60
11:05 AM | 12 NOV 2024
179.55 (6.08%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,775.000.00
    Chennai
    78,781.000.00
    Delhi
    78,933.000.00
    Kolkata
    78,785.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.