Trom Industries IPO allotment to be finalised today: Here’s how to check your status

The IPO allotment for Trom Industries will be finalised today. The IPO received bids for 83.28 crore shares against 18.14 lakh available, with a size of 31.37 crore and a price range of 100-115 per share.

A Ksheerasagar
Published30 Jul 2024, 03:36 PM IST
Trade Now
The company offers a range of services, including residential solar rooftop installations, industrial solar power plants, ground-mounted solar arrays, and solar street lighting.
The company offers a range of services, including residential solar rooftop installations, industrial solar power plants, ground-mounted solar arrays, and solar street lighting. (Pixabay)

The allotment for Trom Industries IPO is expected to be finalised today. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, KFin Technologies. The IPO, which was open from July 25 to July 29, received a solid response from all investor categories. The retail portion was subscribed to 483 times, the NII portion 751 times, and the QIB portion 197 times.

Also Read | S A Tech Software India IPO subscribed over 51 times so far on Day 2

Due to the oversubscription in the retail category, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. For those who do not receive an allotment, Trom Industries will start the refund process for the application money on July 31, 2024.

Allotted shares will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day as the refund process. Trom Industries is an SME IPO, with shares scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on August 01, 2024.

Overall, the IPO was subscribed to 459 times, receiving bids for 83,28,02,400 shares against the available 1,814,400 shares. The IPO size of Trom Industries was 31.37 crore, consisting of 27.28 lakh newly issued shares. The IPO price was set in the range of 100 to 115 per share.

Also Read | Akums Drugs IPO retail portion fully booked within an hour of opening

Trom Industries IPO Allotment Status Check

Step 1] Visit the IPO Registrar website at this link: - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ 

Step 2] Select Trom Industries from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu.

Step 3] Choose among Application No., Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4] Enter details as per the option selected.

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on 'Submit'.

Your Trom Industries IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Also Read | Aprameya Engineering IPO booked 192.57x on the last day led by NIIs

About Trom Industries

Established in 2011, it specialises in solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC). The company offers a range of services, including residential solar rooftop installations, industrial solar power plants, ground-mounted solar arrays, and solar street lighting. For residential projects, Trom Industries customises solar solutions for individual homes.

In the industrial sector, they manage larger-scale solar plant design and construction. Their ground-mounted systems involve setting up solar panels on open land, while their street light services cater to public and commercial spaces.

Also Read | Trom Industries IPO: Price band, subscription status, GMP and more

In the fiscal year ending March 2024, Trom Industries achieved revenues of 54.34 crore, reflecting a substantial 126% increase from 30.56 crore in FY23. Their net profit soared to 5.72 crore in FY24, a1885% rise compared to 28.86 lakh in FY23.

The company operates in a highly competitive and fragmented segment, with inconsistency in its top and bottom lines. However, it posted strong earnings for FY24. Based on these earnings, the issue appears reasonably priced, indicating likely trends going forward. Investors may consider investing for the medium to long term, according to Dilip Davda of Chittorgarh.com.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹46.75 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
₹185.27 T

2 of 7Read Full Story
633

3 of 7Read Full Story
$10 B

4 of 7Read Full Story
137

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹37 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
13

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 03:36 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsTrom Industries IPO allotment to be finalised today: Here’s how to check your status

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

183.40
03:29 PM | 30 JUL 2024
3.2 (1.78%)

Bharat Electronics

317.80
03:29 PM | 30 JUL 2024
-3.55 (-1.1%)

Tata Steel

164.35
03:29 PM | 30 JUL 2024
1.5 (0.92%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

349.00
03:29 PM | 30 JUL 2024
11.2 (3.32%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fine Organic Industries

5,840.90
03:29 PM | 30 JUL 2024
487.65 (9.11%)

FSN E-Commerce Ventures

198.80
03:29 PM | 30 JUL 2024
15.9 (8.69%)

Computer Age Management Services

4,648.00
03:29 PM | 30 JUL 2024
365.6 (8.54%)

Adani Energy Solutions

1,136.00
03:29 PM | 30 JUL 2024
83.75 (7.96%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,864.001,030.00
    Chennai
    70,451.001,094.00
    Delhi
    69,970.00-409.00
    Kolkata
    70,933.001,303.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue