Trouble for Indian stock markets unlikely to end soon, 3 charts show2 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2022, 11:09 AM IST
The S&P BSE Sensex Index has fallen more than 15% from its October high, nearing the 20% loss that denotes a bear market
The S&P BSE Sensex Index has fallen more than 15% from its October high, nearing the 20% loss that denotes a bear market
Listen to this article
As surging inflation and the end of global easy-money policies send Indian stocks spiraling down from all-time highs, three charts show the pain is unlikely to end anytime soon.. The selloff comes as climbing costs and a record plunge in the rupee have forced the nation’s central bank to join global peers in raising interest rates.