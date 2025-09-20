Trump H-1B visa fee increase: TCS, Wipro, Cognizant, NVIDIA to Tesla — how India-US tech stocks may react on Monday?

Trump H-1 B visa fee increase: On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that will raise the fee for H1-B visas to a whopping $100,000 annually, marking the latest move in his administration’s push to crack down on immigration. With 13,396 H-1B visas sponsored in total by Indian companies, the new order would increase the H-1B visa fees from about $13.4 million to $1.34 billion, or about 10% of the combined net profits of TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, Cognizant and LTIMindtree in FY25. So, Indian tech companies are expected to feel the sell-off heat when trading activities resume on Monday. Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions cracked around 4.75% on Nasdaq, whereas Infy's share price crashed 3.40% on NYSE. However, pressure would also be on US tech companies. NVIDIA, Amazon, Tesla, Meta, Alphabet, etc., are also expected to feel the heat in the long term.

According to stock market experts, Indian IT and tech companies, depending on the H-1B Visa, may have to face the talent pool crisis. Still, some US-based tech companies like Apple, Meta, Amazon, Google, NVIDIA, Tesla, etc. may face the same issue, as they will hire American techies after Trump's H-1B visa fee hike. In that case, companies will have to face the challenge of rising input costs. They said these American techs ask for higher salaries than Indians, who are better equipped than the American workforce. This may put the company's margins under pressure soon, and markets may try to discount that when Dalal Street resumes trading on Monday.

Threat to Indian tech companies Decoding the impact of Trump's H-1B visa fee hike, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, "The US government’s unexpected decision to impose a $100,000 annual fee for every H-1B visa from September 21, 2025, severely impacts both Indian and US-listed IT companies with significant US operations. Leading Indian IT firms such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, and Cognizant depend on the H-1B program to provide skilled engineers for American client projects, so this fee hike dramatically raises costs and diminishes their competitiveness."

Threat to US tech companies Seema said that the threat also applies to American companies. She said that US tech companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Apple, and Meta also employ large numbers of H-1B professionals, largely from India.

"US tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Apple, and Meta also employ large numbers of H-1B professionals, largely from India, and now face substantially higher staffing expenses. With companies expected to prioritise only critical or senior roles for sponsorship, junior and mid-level hiring faces a steep decline, especially among mid-sized IT firms and startups. This policy shift forces more roles to remain offshore or leave the US altogether. At the same time, stock market reactions signal deep concern over sustaining profitability and talent flow on both sides of the world," Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities said.

H-1B visa effect On how Trump's H-1 visa fee hike would impact the tech companies of both countries, Sandeep Pandey, Co-founder of Basav Capital, said, "After the H-1B visa fee hike, employees' cost for both Indian and US tech companies is expected to go up, irrespective of the country those employees belong to. The idea behind this US administration move is to increase the job opportunities for the American unemployed. However, they would ask for a higher salary, and hence, the input cost of the companies would go northward. Most importantly, they are not as efficient as the Indian and other countries' techies these companies have been hiring. So, companies will pay higher and their output will be lower, which is expected to hit the business volume and margins."

Sandeep Pandey of Basav Capital said that NASDAQ-listed stocks like NVIDIA, Tesla, Meta, Alphabet, etc., are expected to react on Monday.