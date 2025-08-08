A few days ago we shared our thoughts about newly emerging geopolitical equations that threaten to reshape the existing global trade order.

These shifts, as many of you may have noticed, have only accelerated since the pandemic. What started as a quiet warning in the form of supply-chain disruptions has now become a full-blown realignment of trade priorities.

It all began with raw-material dependencies. The world had grown dangerously reliant on China. And while some progress has been made on diversification, the global economy still depends too heavily on one country.

You probably remember the chip crisis, the breakdown in chemical and pharma supply chains, and the recent rare-earths crisis.

Ironically, some of these disruptions have created big opportunities for India. Our manufacturing drive in sectors such as electronics, defence, textiles, and chemicals owes much to these global cracks.

And now, there’s another tremor in the form of Donald Trump’s 50% tariff on Indian exports to the US.

Tremors begin

Some stocks have already reacted to the bad news – some more sharply than others. These include companies that are into textiles, gems and jewellery, pharma, electronics, and auto components.

Assuming things stay where they are, India’s competitive standing in certain sectors could be compromised. Textile exportsappear to be in for the worst hit, especially as India may further lose out to Vietnam, a key competitor, which enjoys better trade terms with the US.

But here's the thing: we strongly believe it's too early to place your trades based solely on this development.

It’s also important not to ignore potential second-order effects. These include passing on additional costs to the American consumer, a backlash to these announcements if inflation increases in the US and the economy weakens, the inability of US manufacturers to manufacture at competitive rates even with tariffs in place, and so on. India will also look to mitigate the impact by expanding various schemes, diversifying to economies beyond the US, and so on.

And let’s not forget that all of this is still in flux. Knowing Trump’s flip-flop style, we wouldn’t be surprised if the entire tariff structure — across sectors and countries — looks dramatically different next month.

After all, negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement are still underway, so all this could very well be mere pressure tactics. And it’s not just India – many other countries find themselves in a similar situation.

Change is the only constant

Here’s what we can say with conviction:volatility in the stock market is here to stay.

Now, for long-term investors, this is not necessarily bad news. In fact, it’s often the perfect opportunity to accumulate fundamentally strong companies at good valuations.

But if you’re seeking safety amid the chaos, there’s a way to protect your portfolio from tariff-induced shocks.

The key is identifying small cap monopolies or market leaders focused on domestic consumption. These are companies whose end market is India itself, and whose moats allow them to maintain high market share with stable margins. Even better, look for businesses that are self-sufficient in their raw-material supply chain.

Here are three such stocks I believe deserve your attention right now.

Mold-Tek Packaging

With a 25% market share in rigid plastic packaging, the company is a pioneer in India of in-mold labelling — a hygienic packaging technology in which the label is an integral part of the container.

Mold-Tek serves diverse sectors — including paints, lubricants, food and FMCG — and counts Asian Paints, Castrol, Nerolac, Grasim Paints, HUL, Mondelez, and others among its clients.

It recently entered pharma packaging, which has the best margins across segments. Importantly, the company’s key market is India, and its operations are strongly backward integrated, giving it added resilience.

Kaveri Seed Company

This is India’s largest agriculture firm specialising in hybrid seeds. Its portfolio spans BT cotton, maize, pearl millet, sunflower, sorghum, rice, and vegetables.

With three decades of experience and a committed grower network across 12 agro-climatic zones, it has a strong position in India’s important agriculture sector.

The company’s strong in-house R&D ensures the development of high-quality hybrid seeds, while its diverse crop portfolio reduces the risk of rotation-induced revenue swings. It’s debt-free, with healthy return ratios north of 20%.

IRCTC

A PSU with a clear monopoly, IRCTC the only entity authorised by the government to sell railway tickets online, conduct catering, and sell packaged drinking water at stations and on tourism trains.

With massive infrastructure upgrades and the steady rise of domestic tourism, IRCTC enjoys powerful tailwinds. What’s more, it has applied for a payment aggregator license from the RBI, which could further enhance its platform advantage. Its business model remains insulated from global shocks — a rarity in today’s market.

As the world debates tariffs and rushes to brand winners and losers, it’s important for investors to be aware of the shifting ground realities. Volatility is inevitable and may offer an opportunity. But if you are looking for tariff-proof businesses, focus on high-quality, self-reliant, domestic monopolies and market leaders.

Note that none of these are recommendations.

Happy investing!

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com