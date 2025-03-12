Trump Is remaking markets. Is ‘buy the dip’ dead?
SummaryThe synthesis of politics and markets at the individual investor level could change the trading patterns that have long defined the stock and options markets.
History will ultimately decide if President Donald Trump made America great again, but this much is certain: He’s made volatility great again.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more