Trump Media share price tanks over 5% ahead of reciprocal tariffs announcement; stock down 44% YTD

Trump Media share price: Trump Media and Technology Group's share price declined over five per cent on Wednesday, April 2, ahead of US President Donald Trump's much-awaited reciprocal tariffs announcement. The media company also disclosed in a securities filing the possibility of significant stock sales, including by insider shareholders such as the US president’s trust.

The parent company of Truth Social said in a filing dated April 1 that the company could soon sell roughly 8.4 million shares of common stock related to existing warrants issued during the IPO.

The company said insiders and major stakeholders could also sell up to about 134 million shares “from time to time.” That includes the more than 114 million shares held by the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust.The stock was down about 5% in midday trading.

President Donald Trump has previously said he does not plan to sell his stake in the company. His son Donald Trump Jr. is in charge of the revocable trust.

“The sale of the Resale Securities being offered pursuant to this prospectus, or the perception that these sales could occur, could result in a significant decline in the public trading price of our Common Stock,” the prospectus warned.

