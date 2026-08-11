Trump Media wants to monetise market-moving social posts: Could Trump’s posts become tradable data? Is that even legal?

When Donald Trump speaks, financial traders are among the keenest listeners. From trade wars to military conflicts, almost anything the US president says can move markets. Trump has also repeatedly faced accusations of market manipulation.
Now, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) wants to monetise this phenomenon. The company has launched a service called Truth API at the beginning of this month that gives traders faster access to posts from influential Truth Social users. And it already has more than 10 customers.
Speaking about the service, the company's interim CEO, Kevin McGurn, said in a statement. “Our new Truth API product is already generating revenue, with more than ten customer agreements signed to date.” Currently, the company is considering charging up to $100,000 per month for the Truth API product.
The new service is "expected to provide the company with a new revenue stream," it said in its earnings statement on Monday.
The firm believes the service will become a "meaningful" and "durable" source of revenue, in addition to the company's broader media strategy, which includes advertising and digital assets, McGurn said.
TMTG hasn’t confirmed whether Trump’s account is included in the service, but with 13 million followers, his posts would likely be among Truth Social’s most market-moving.
The move has raised legal and ethical concerns about whether Trump Media should be able to profit from the President’s own market-moving statements, particularly given that his family remains the company’s majority shareholder.
Richard Painter, former chief ethics lawyer to President George W Bush, told the BBC that even if Trump does not trade on US government information, there was the so-called "tipper-tippee liability" under insider trading laws.
"If I have information that belongs to the United States government that I'm not allowed to trade on, and instead of trading, I simply give the information to someone else who pays me for the information, and they trade, and I know they're likely to trade, then I am also guilty of insider trading and so are they," Painter says.
Noting that this law also applies to the president, he said he would threaten to resign if he were the SEC commissioner, unless they decided to stop this plan.
TMTG reported a wider second-quarter loss on Monday, largely due to unrealised losses tied to its cryptocurrency assets.
Its second-quarter net loss jumped to $238.1 million from about $20 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, came under pressure during the April-to-June quarter as investors shunned riskier assets amid uncertainty over U.S. interest rates, geopolitical tensions and persistent outflows from crypto investment products.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.