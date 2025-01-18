Donald Trump launched $TRUMP meme coin days before his second term as President of the United States, $TRUMP’s market cap soared to an eye-popping $8 billion in less than three hours.

Trading volumes approached $1 billion, and the coin’s value surged over 300% within minutes. By the time the dust settled, the price of $TRUMP had reached $7.1, up from an initial $0.18. As of 6:21 PM (IST), the coin was trading at $21.51, reflecting a remarkable 231.61% increase, as per CoinMarketCap data.

In a post on X, Trump introduced the coin as his “official Trump meme.” The coin is inspired by Trump’s iconic “Fight, Fight, Fight” slogan, which he coined after surviving an assassination attempt at a campaign rally.

Trump’s introduction of the $TRUMP token was made through his Truth Social platform, where he announced: "My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It's time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING!" The announcement quickly gained traction, with Trump urging followers to grab tokens via the official website, gettrumpmemes.com, before the 48-hour claiming window closed.

Donald Trump's $TRUMP memecoin launch on Solana has taken the crypto world by storm, becoming the hottest topic on several social media platforms. In just two hours of its launch, the coin surged over 4,200%, reaching a jaw-dropping $7.7 billion market cap.The sudden launch, combined with its massive growth, has sparked debates, confusion, and FOMO across social media.

According to the website linked in the X post, “$TRUMP are now freely tradeable on the blockchain.” The meme is thus likely linked to a meme coin, but there is nothing official stated.