Trump Reciprocal Tariffs: Apex Frozen Foods, Avanti Feeds share prices slump up to 19%. Do you own?

Shares of Avanti Feeds and Apex Frozen Foods declined by 7%-19% during Thursday's trading session following US President Donald Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs on multiple countries, including India. These companies are notably heavily reliant on exports to the US, with a large portion of their revenues coming from the American market.

Significantly, the US is the largest market, accounting for $2.4 billion of the $5.6 billion in shrimp exported from India. Indian shrimp represent 40% of the market share in the US. A substantial portion of Indian shrimp heading to the US is processed in various Latin American countries, as reported by Moneycontrol.

During his speech last night, Trump presented a chart detailing the tariff rates the US will impose on various nations. In relation to India, the chart indicated that the country imposed a 52% tariff on US goods, citing "currency manipulation and trade barriers," and the US would now apply "discounted reciprocal tariffs" of 26% on India.

According to a report by CNBC TV18, Avanti Feeds generated 69% of its total revenue from the North American market in the December quarter, a decrease from 82% in the same quarter the previous year. In its investor presentation for the December quarter, Apex Frozen Foods revealed that 52% of its total revenue was derived from the United States.

In a recent note, InCred Equities mentioned that the newly imposed 45% tariff (which includes Anti-Dumping Duty, Countervailing Duty, and tariffs initiated by Trump) will significantly increase the cost of Indian shrimp in the US, potentially leading to a halt in supplies. Competing nations such as Ecuador, Vietnam, and Indonesia will not gain any advantages, resulting in a cessation of shrimp exports to the US.

Indian shrimp exporters will begin to explore other markets, such as China, Europe, and the Middle East, to compensate for the downturn in the US market. Supermarkets in the US are likely to run out of supplies within the next 24 hours, which will prompt a reevaluation of food prices. These prices cannot remain once the supermarkets deplete their inventories.

The tariff components include an Anti-Dumping Duty (ADD) of approximately 2% - 4%, a Countervailing Duty (CVD) of about 5.8%, a universal baseline tariff of 10%, and a reciprocal tariff of 26%, totaling 45%.

Technical Views Avanti Feeds share price today opened at ₹851 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹880, and an intraday low of ₹720 per share. Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One stated that Avanti Feeds share price today are under tremendous pressure down around 18%, this weakness is likely to extend in near term and bottom fishing should be avoided, the next key support for the stock is at 200 sma placed around 670 whereas any bounce may face resistance around 780 which is 50 dema.

Apex Frozen Foods share price today opened at ₹211 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹199.25 per share, and an intraday high of 211.75 apiece. Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, explained that Apex Frozen share price, after a bear market rally, has returned to its basing lows of the 180-200 zone. However, this marks the fourth test of the base, and typically, a fourth retest weakens support, increasing the likelihood of a breakdown.

There is no visible buying interest from institutions, and volumes have dried up, signaling a lack of accumulation. Given these factors, we expect the 180-200 zone to be breached in the coming weeks, potentially leading to further downside pressure. Traders should exercise caution as a breakdown could accelerate selling momentum.