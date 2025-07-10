Trump Reveals Latest Batch of Tariffs From Iraq to Philippines

US President Donald Trump unveiled a new round of tariff demand letters on Wednesday with levies set to hit in August on imported goods from partners who fail to reach agreements with the US.

Trump said he would levy a 30% rate on Algeria, Libya and Iraq, with 25% duties on products from Brunei and Moldova and a 20% rate on goods from the Philippines. The levies were largely in line with rates Trump had initially announced in April, though Iraq’s duties are down from 39%, while the Philippines rose from 17%.

Trump began notifying trading partners of new rates on Monday ahead of a deadline this week for countries to wrap up negotiations with his administration — and posted to social media that he planned to release “a minimum of 7” letters on Wednesday morning, with additional rates to be posted in the afternoon.

In the end, just six countries were posted in an initial flurry to his Truth Social platform. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the discrepancy.

Out of the six countries mentioned in Trump’s announcements so far on Wednesday, only the Philippines — which sent some $14.1 billion of goods to the US last year — ranks among America’s top 50 trade partners. Products it typically sells on US markets include electronics, auto parts and textiles.

Imports from the other five nations put together amounted to less than $12 billion last year, with Iraq — an exporter of crude oil — accounting for more than half of that sum.

So far, the latest warnings have done little to rattle markets, with traders focusing on Trump’s overall extension of the deadline for the so-called reciprocal tariffs to Aug. 1. That’s effectively given trading partners an extension for talks and initially fueled skepticism on Wall Street that he would follow through on his import taxes.

Trump added to that uncertainty earlier this week by claiming he was “not 100% firm” on that new cut-off date for talks. He has since sought to signal to investors and trading partners that he is committed to carrying out his tariff threats, vowing Tuesday that “all money will be due and payable starting AUGUST 1, 2025 — No extensions will be granted” on country-specific levies.

The president also raised the stakes for two key trading partners, saying the European Union could receive a unilateral tariff rate soon despite progress in negotiations, and vowing to hit India with an additional 10% levy for its participation in the BRICS bloc of developing nations, which Trump says is threatening the US dollar’s status as the world’s key currency.

And he raised the specter of more industry-specific tariffs, floating a 50% rate on copper products that sent that metal climbing as high as 17% in New York on Tuesday, a record one-day spike. He also pitched tariffs as high as 200% on pharmaceutical imports if drug companies don’t shift production to the US in the next year.

The barrage of letters and fresh tariff threats marked the latest turn in a dizzying trade agenda that has spurred volatility in markets and left consumers, businesses and trading partners anxious about the impact on trade flows and the global economy.

Trump initially announced the so-called reciprocal tariffs on April 2, but after markets reacted with alarm, paused the higher duties to 10% for a 90-day negotiating period that was set to end on Wednesday, before the latest three-week extension.

Trump’s letters on Monday targeted countries including Japan, South Korea, South Africa, Indonesia, Thailand and Cambodia. Most of the tariff rates, however, were largely in line with what Trump had already announced the nations were likely to face.

While Trump has touted his tariff notification letters as deals, even the actual agreements he has managed to strike during the negotiating period with the UK and Vietnam have been far short of comprehensive, leaving many details unclear. Trump also secured a truce with China to lower rates and ease the flow of critical earth minerals.

