The stock market had a bad week. It’s your fault.

The group is still up about 17% since the April low, suggesting that there’s still a lot of love about Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and the rest. Expecting the Mag Seven to save the day, however, may be wishful thinking. Stifel strategist Barry Bannister notes that Big Tech, despite its reputation for providing defensive secular growth, is far more cyclical than is realized. He expects sticky inflation and slowing wage growth to hurt consumer spending—and ultimately tech companies’ sales. And a decline in the amount of money spent on AI could hit the fixed-investment component of gross domestic product, ending a five-year boom similar to what was seen during the second half of the 1990s.