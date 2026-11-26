India-US trade deal: The latest US tariff rates announced on Wednesday has proposed a 17% tariff on Indian exports if New Delhi “were to reach an agreement on Reciprocal Trade” with Washington. However, in the absence of a trade agreement, India could face tariffs of up to 25% under Section 301 investigations covering excess production capacity that affects US interests.

In comparison, the USTR has proposed tariffs of 18% on Bangladesh, Cambodia and Thailand, and 20% on China and Vietnam, subject to the respective countries reaching trade agreements with the US. This could give Indian exporters a competitive edge over their counterparts in these competing economies.

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Earlier, in February, US President Donald Trump had announced a trade deal with India, claiming that New Delhi had agreed to significantly increase its purchases of American goods. The announcement came after Washington agreed to reduce tariffs on Indian exports to 18% from the earlier rate of 50%.

US tariffs impact on Indian stock market According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, the tariff threat is unlikely to have any impact on the Indian stock market in the near-term.

“The US administration has proposed 25% tariffs on India ( 17% if a trade deal is struck) along with tariffs proposed on many other countries. This is more a tactic to apply pressure on India to reach a deal. India is unlikely to relent much,” Vijayakumar said.

On the other hand, Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura, said that The proposed US tariffs of up to 25% on Indian imports could trigger near-term market volatility, weigh on export competitiveness and put pressure on corporate earnings.

“Export-oriented sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, engineering goods and marine products remain particularly vulnerable to margin compression and slower order inflows. Conversely, domestically focused sectors such as banking, capital goods, power and telecommunications could demonstrate relative resilience. Investors should favour companies with diversified geographical exposure, strong pricing power and healthy balance sheets. A successful India-US trade agreement, potentially reducing tariffs to 17%, could provide a meaningful positive trigger for market sentiment,” Bolinjkar added.

US tariffs impact on Indian stocks Meanwhile, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, believes that the proposed US tariff increase of up to 25% on Indian goods could adversely impact several export-oriented Indian companies, particularly in textiles, seafood, chemicals, gems and jewellery, solar equipment and engineering goods.

Textile stocks Among textiles, Gokaldas Exports, Pearl Global, Welspun Living, Indo Count Industries and Trident could face pressure due to their exposure to the US market, as higher import duties may reduce price competitiveness, affect order inflows and compress operating margins, according to Srivastava.

Seafood segment stocks She further added that Apex Frozen Foods, Waterbase and Avanti Feeds deserve attention, as higher tariffs could make Indian shrimp exports less competitive against alternative suppliers.

Chemical stocks Chemical companies such as SRF, Navin Fluorine and PI Industries may experience pressure on export realisations and new business opportunities, depending on their US revenue contribution, she added.

Renewable Energy stocks Similarly, Waaree Energies and Premier Energies could face challenges if higher duties affect the economics of solar equipment exports to the US.

Other sector stocks Engineering and capital goods companies, including Cummins India and Thermax, also warrant monitoring for potential order and margin implications.

IT stocks Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer from Master Capital Services, said that IT services companies are unlikely to be directly affected, as the proposed tariffs apply to goods exports. The impact is likely to remain stock-specific rather than broad-based, with export-oriented companies facing near-term volatility until greater clarity emerges on the final tariff decision and trade negotiations.