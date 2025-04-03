Markets
Trump's tariff tantrum: Asian markets rattled, India fares better
Summary
- Nifty 50 trimmed some losses, and was down 0.4%, while Sensex was down 0.6%. In comparison, Asian markets plunged 1-3.5%
Mumbai: While Asian markets were in full-blown chaos after US President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs, effectively declaring a trade war with over 180 countries, Indian equities showed relative resilience.
