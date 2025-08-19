Retail investors' verdict: Tariffs can’t trump a good bet
Mayur Bhalerao 6 min read 19 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
Souring US-India trade relations prompted foreign investors to flee companies exposed to tariff risks, but retail investors significantly increased their buying in these stocks during the April-June period.
The first signs of President Trump’s tariff tantrums sent foreign investors fleeing, pulling money out of companies with ties to the US market. But guess who stayed put? India’s retail investors. Spotting bargains where others saw risks, they quietly went on a buying spree in the April–June quarter.
