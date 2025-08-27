Subscribe

Trump Tariffs Impact: Textiles, jewellery sectors to bear the brunt; Here’s how Indian stock market may react

The US has imposed tariffs on $45 bln of Indian exports, affecting textiles & jewelry. While sectors like pharmaceuticals are shielded, Indian markets reacted negatively. Analysts believe the tariff's impact on earnings will be minimal, with opportunities for investors amid broader positive macros.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published27 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Advertisement
Trump Tariffs Impact: Textiles, jewellery sectors to bear the brunt; Here’s how Indian stock market may react
Trump Tariffs Impact: Textiles, jewellery sectors to bear the brunt; Here’s how Indian stock market may react

A tariff has been imposed on approximately $45 billion of Indian exports. Sectors such as textiles and gems and jewelry, which rely heavily on labor, are expected to experience moderate challenges. However, sectors like pharmaceuticals, smartphones, and steel are largely protected due to exemptions, pre-existing tariff frameworks, and robust domestic demand, according to Dr. Soumya Kanti Ghosh from SBI research.

Advertisement

In response to the Executive Order 14329 issued by the US President on August 6, 2025, the US announced the tariffs applicable to products from India that are imported for consumption or taken from warehouses for consumption starting on August 27, 2025.

Following the announcement, Indian stock markets dropped, and the rupee weakened as foreign investors sold off assets, although local buyers helped mitigate the decline. A 50 percent tariff does not directly translate into retail price increases, as importers and exporters usually absorb much of the cost, which limits inflation for consumers but puts pressure on the profit margins of exporters.

Justin Khoo, a Senior Market Analyst for APAC at VT Markets, suggests that the most significant impact will be on textiles, gems, jewelry, footwear, furniture, and chemicals, while pharmaceuticals and semiconductor-related electronics are mostly unaffected. Steel, aluminum, copper products, and passenger vehicles continue to be managed under previous US regulations instead of the newly established ones.

Advertisement

Also Read | What forced the US govt to leave Indian pharma out of the 50% tax bracket?

Here's how 50% US tariffs could impact the sectors

Textile Sector

According to SBI Research, the US is India's primary destination for textile exports. India ranks as the third-largest exporter to the U.S., following China and Vietnam. Due to increased tariffs, Indian products may become less competitive, potentially benefiting countries like China and Vietnam, as the tariffs imposed on India are also higher compared to those on other Asian nations such as China (30%), Vietnam (20%), Indonesia (19%), and Japan (15%). The textile and apparel sector accounts for 2.3% of our GDP, contributes 13% to industrial output, and makes up 12% of total exports.

Gems and Jewellery

As per SBI Research, the Gems and Jewellery industry, valued at $10 billion and holding a 40% share of the US market, is subject to a 50% tariff, potentially providing an advantage to countries like Switzerland, which has a lower tariff rate of 39%. The US continues to be the largest market, representing almost one-third of the sector's annual shipments totaling $28.5 billion. With US tariffs increasing from 25% to 50%, exporters are preparing for considerable disruptions.

Advertisement

Seafoods

Based on insights from SBI Research, shrimp exporters, who ship over half of their production to the US, are worried about significant losses and cancellations of orders due to the implementation of the increased tariff. This situation also influences pricing for consumers in the US, rendering India less competitive compared to competitors like Ecuador.

Also Read | Trump's tariffs on India: Deadline ends today; experts unveil this strategy

Tariffs Impact on Indian Stock Market

Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVasset PMS believes if the US proceeds with the proposed 50% tariff on select Indian goods, the Indian stock market could see an initial selloff at the open. However, he believes this reaction would likely be sentiment-driven rather than structural, as broader macros remain firmly in India’s favour.

“The tariff move has been in discussion for weeks, and markets have already started digesting it. Moreover, with negotiations advancing, a trade deal between India and the US before year-end remains a realistic possibility — ironically pushing India diplomatically closer to China while maintaining peak engagement with Russia,” Dasani said.

Advertisement

From an investment standpoint, he suggests any dip triggered by tariff headlines should be viewed as an opportunity. Citing robust macroeconomic conditions, including steady crude oil prices, strong domestic growth momentum, GST cuts, corporate tax incentives, the RBI repo rate cuts, the recent India–UK trade deal and improving India–China relations, Dasani said that Indian market is primed for a “grand slam” rally.

“This tariff noise could well be the last overhang before the next leg higher, making corrections the ideal zone to accumulate quality names,” he said.

Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments believes that a panic is unlikely since this 50% tariff, which will impact segments like textiles, some machinery and gems and jewellery, is largely priced-in.

Advertisement

“FIIs may continue to sell, dragging the market down. But at lower levels, there will be aggressive buying by DIIs who are flush with funds. The impact of 50% tariffs on corporate earnings will be insignificant, and domestic consumption themes will be resilient,” Vijayakumar said.

Also Read | Why FPI selling shouldn't be a worry amid fear of Trump's tariffs on India?

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
Indian Stock MarketNifty 50Tariff HikeTrump
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTrump Tariffs Impact: Textiles, jewellery sectors to bear the brunt; Here’s how Indian stock market may react
Read Next Story