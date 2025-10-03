Bitter pill: Trump's tariff spooks investors of these three pharma giants
Though details of the 100% tariff on branded drugs remain unclear, these stocks have already seen a reaction from investors.
On 25 September, US President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on imports of branded or patented pharmaceutical products starting 1 October. The tariff aims to boost US domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing and reduce its reliance on imports. It applies across the board, unless the pharmaceutical company is building a manufacturing plant in the United States and has at least broken ground.