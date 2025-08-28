Trump Tariffs on India: Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen, Waterbase, other seafood stocks slump up to 11% amid higher tariffs

Shares of shrimp feed companies fell during Thursday’s trading session as the extra 25% tariff imposed by the Trump administration on Indian exports took effect on August 27. As a result, the overall tariff on Indian exports to the US has reached 50%.

Seafood companies like Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen Foods, and Waterbase derive between 50% and 60% of their revenue from the US market.

Dr. Soumya Kanti Ghosh from SBI Research noted that shrimp exporters, who send over 50% of their shipments to the US, are concerned about significant losses and potential order cancellations due to the implementation of the higher tariff. This situation also affects prices for consumers in the US and reduces India's competitiveness compared to competitors like Ecuador, Ghosh observed.

Seafood stocks crash up to 11% — How to trade? Apex Frozen Foods' share price today slipped as much as 11%. The stock opened at an intraday low of ₹202.90 per share on the BSE while its intraday high stands at ₹225.40 apiece.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, explained that Apex Frozen Foods shares have been trading in a prolonged sideways range of ₹195–325 for the last 312 days, reflecting a lack of clear trend and directional conviction.

“The price action is muted, with volumes remaining consistently low, indicating limited institutional participation. Such extended consolidation phases often act as base-building structures, but in the absence of volume activity, the range appears to be more of a time correction than accumulation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Avanti Feeds' share price slumped 4% in Thursday's session. The stock hit an intraday high of ₹632 apiece and touched an intraday low of ₹615.

Jain said that Avanti Feeds failed to sustain its breakout above 899 in June 2025 and has since entered a corrective phase. “The price structure indicates weakness as the stock heads lower, with momentum indicators also showing signs of exhaustion. The immediate downside risk remains open until it approaches the major support zone at 564,” he added.

According to experts, since the broader market is also witnessing some selling pressure, the underperformance could continue in these stocks.

Tariffs' impact on Indian stock market Meanwhile, the Trump tariff impact was visible on the broader Indian stock market as well.

The Indian stock markets started Thursday's session in negative territory as the 50% tariffs on imports from India into the US came into force, impacting investor sentiment.

Both main indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, experienced downward pressure during the initial trading session. The benchmark Sensex crashed nearly 700 points, or 1 per cent, to hit an intraday low of 80,093.52. The NSE counterpart Nifty 50 also fell about 1 per cent to hit its intraday low of 24,507.20.

Market analysts observed that the immediate effect of the tariffs has dampened confidence, although anticipated reforms and governmental policy actions could offer support in the near term.