Trump tariffs on India in effect: Which countries stand to gain from India's pain? Explained

Trump tariffs on India: The additional 25% tariffs imposed on India by the US for purchases of Russian oil came into effect earlier this week, essentially doubling the duty on Indian exports to 50%.

Sectors like textiles, gems and jewellery, seafood, chemicals and steel, aluminium and copper will face the biggest brunt of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, while pharmaceuticals and smartphones are relatively insulated due to exemptions.

According to a report by SBI Research, $45 billion worth of exports will be impacted due to 50% tariffs. The effect of these is already visible in the Indian stock market, with investors churning portfolios to more domestic-oriented companies and away from export-oriented stocks.

The Indian stock market traded on a muted note on Friday, August 29, following a massive selloff on Tuesday and Thursday. Wednesday was a stock market holiday in India.

However, India's pain is expected to spell gains for other countries enjoying lower tariff penalties from the US.

Who stands to gain from Trump tariffs on India? Amid higher tariffs, India’s products might lose competitiveness, potentially benefiting countries like China and Vietnam, as tariff

imposed on India is also higher than that on other Asian countries such as China (30%), Vietnam (20%), Indonesia (19%), and Japan (15%), SBI Research noted.

Textiles The US is the largest export destination for textile players from India. Over the past five years, India has steadily gained market share in all three textile categories, while China’s share has fallen significantly, the report noted. This shift highlights India’s growing importance of India in US supply-chain arrangements.

However, with tariffs rising to a massive 50%, countries like Bangladesh, Vietnam, China and Japan could gain India's market share.

Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura, said that well-established in textiles and garments, Bangladesh is poised to strengthen its foothold in the American market as buyers seek alternatives to India.

Additionally, he sees some gains for countries like Vietnam and Indonesia.

Gems and jewellery The US remains the largest market for Indian gems and jewellery, accounting for nearly a third of the sector’s $28.5 billion annual

shipments. With US tariffs rising from 25% to 50%, exporters are bracing for significant disruption, said SBI Research.

It opined that with 50% tariffs on India, countries like Switzerland may benefit as the tariff there is 39%.

Shrimp and seafood Analysts expect Ecuador to emerge as the key beneficiary of the 50% tariff on exports from India.

"Facing only ~15% US tariffs, Ecuador becomes an attractive alternative for seafood buyers compared to India, which now faces duties up to 60% on shrimp exports," said Bolinjkar.

Auto & industrial goods Further, Mexico could also gain in the automotive and industrial components market, capturing India's market share due to lower tariffs and geographical proximity.

"Leveraging its USMCA advantage and proximity to the US, Mexico could emerge as a key substitute supplier in automotive components, agro-products, and industrial goods," Ventura analyst opined.

What's ahead for India amid Trump tariff turbulence? Analysts see gains for these companies in the medium term but believe a resolution with the US could follow, which can not only restore confidence and improve exports to the US.

"While these countries may gain in the short to medium term, the long-term trajectory will depend on how Indian exporters adapt, whether by diversifying into new geographies, moving up the value chain, or exploring re-routing strategies," said Bolinjar.

Ashwini Shami – President and Chief Portfolio Manager, OmniScience Capital, said that he sees significantly more headwinds for the US economy than the Indian economy, as 30-35% tariffs are imposed on Canada, Mexico and China, the largest exporters to the US, accounting for more than $1.3 trillion of imports.

Meanwhile, the recent GST rates overhaul and the cuts in income taxes are expected to boost the domestic demand and could provide a bigger domestic market to the exporters and mitigate loss of revenue from exports, Shami opined.

