Trump tax cuts come at the right time for stocks. Further ahead, it gets murky.
Jon Sindreu , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 07 Nov 2024, 05:05 PM IST
SummaryLower taxes would be a boon for an equity market that was starting to look priced for perfection, but tariffs could create longer-term damage.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For stock markets, the short-term and long-term outcomes of the “Trump trade" won’t necessarily be the same.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less