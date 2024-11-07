Trump tax cuts come at the right time for stocks. Further ahead, it gets murky.

Indeed, forecasts for the next 12 months show the S&P 500’s net profit margin rising significantly above 13%, which is a record. Based on trailing 12-month earnings, however, it is possible that they have already peaked somewhere in the vicinity of 12%. As a result, the gap between backward-looking and forward-looking price-to-earnings ratios is the largest ever outside of the dot-com bubble and pandemic rebound of late 2020 and 2021. Stocks might be even more expensive than they appear, unless earnings growth reaccelerates.