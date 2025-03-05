It’s time to play defense. Here are safe havens for Trump’s trade war.

Gold, the market’s classic safe haven, also rallied with prices on near-month contracts climbing 0.7% to $2,91o an ounce, only about 1.3% below the high set Feb. 24. Investors’ anxiety isn’t the only reason a tariff war could benefit gold. During the past several years, some of the market’s biggest gold buyers have been foreign central banks, including China’s, which are looking to diversify their currency reserves away from the U.S. dollar. Antagonism from the Trump administration is only likely to accelerate the trend.