Trump-Putin meeting: Will US president extend tariff deadline ending on 27 August 2025?

Trump-Putin meeting: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for roughly two and a half hours on Friday during a summit in Alaska. However, the two leaders failed to reach any agreements on how to end Russia-Ukraine war.

Following their private discussions with senior advisers on resolving the war in Ukraine, the two leaders held a joint press conference.

Trump later acknowledged that no agreement was reached to end the conflict, while Putin suggested they had reached “an understanding.” Both leaders refrained from offering concrete details but spoke highly of one another during their remarks.

Experts believe that as both leaders are talking positively, more rounds of talk may lead to further progress in the discussion to reach a conclusion.

“After the much-awaited Trump-Putin meeting, both leaders are talking positively, which means the ice has been broken, and some more rounds of talks may lead to further progress in accelerating the geopolitical pace, especially in the Baltic region. So, I am expecting an extension in the deadline for Trump's tariff on India, as he did in the case of China ahead of the meeting,” said Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth.

How's Indian stock market likely to react to Trump-Putin meeting? According to market analysts, the Indian stock market isn't likely to react sharply to Friday's Trump-Putin meeting outcome as the market wasn't expecting a breakthrough in the first meeting itself.

“After progress with no deal as an outcome from the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, focus has now shifted to the Trump-Zelensky meeting. However, the Indian market may not react sharply to this Trump-Putin meeting outcome, as the market was not expecting a breakthrough in the first meeting. So, there is no surprise element for the global markets, which includes Dalal Street,” said Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered fundamental analyst.

On Thursday, Indian benchmarks snapped its six-week losing streak, finishing the holiday-shortened week with gains of nearly 1 per cent. The week began on a positive note, though the pace slowed in later sessions due to mixed cues. In the end, benchmark indices moved higher, with the Nifty settling at 24,631.30 and the Sensex at 80,597.66.

“ Global cues remain positive due to softer US inflation data and a fall in the US 10-year bond yield, reflecting conviction for a Fed rate cut in the September policy meeting. In the near term, stock-specific movements are likely to persist with attention toward domestic consumption-led sectors to beat volatility. The geopolitical developments, particularly the upcoming Trump-Putin meeting, could act as a catalyst for near-term market sentiment,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.