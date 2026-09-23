Trump’s 100% tariff threat: What Indian investors should do now

The big international news in the Indian media this weekend had little to do with the ever-changing situation in West Asia.
The big international news in the Indian media this weekend had little to do with the ever-changing situation in West Asia.
Instead, the focus was on US President Donald Trump and tariffs. Trump has signed a new law that empowers him to impose tariffs of up to 100% on goods imported from countries that are the biggest buyers of oil from Russia. China and India are the largest buyers of Russian oil.
Instead, the focus was on US President Donald Trump and tariffs. Trump has signed a new law that empowers him to impose tariffs of up to 100% on goods imported from countries that are the biggest buyers of oil from Russia. China and India are the largest buyers of Russian oil.
The law also gives Trump the discretion to waive the tariffs if he decides it is in the US national interest.
Until India and the US finalize a comprehensive trade deal, we believe this issue will remain a serious headache for market bulls.
Last year, when Trump first imposed tariffs, we wrote extensively about the sectors likely to be most affected. We also highlighted three Indian stocks that exported nearly 70% of their goods to the US. You can read the editorial here.
But that was last year. What about the situation this time?
If 100% tariffs are imposed on India, which sectors are likely to be hit the hardest? And how should you respond to this potential threat to your portfolio?
Read on.
Sectors at risk
These are the sectors that could take a big hit if 100% tariffs are imposed on India: auto and auto ancillaries, pharma, electronics, defence, textiles, gems and jewellery, footwear, oil and gas, and chemicals.
Investors should track tariff-related developments carefully and, more importantly, calmly over the next few days and weeks.
Even if 100% tariffs are imposed, the actual impact will depend on how individual companies respond—whether through price adjustments, supply-chain shifts or by absorbing some of the additional costs.
Some companies may also find ways to navigate the situation by exploring alternative markets and supply chains.
How to invest now
In this volatile and uncertain market environment, what should you, the investor, do to protect your portfolio—and possibly find opportunities?
First things first: don't make any hasty decisions.
Whatever is eventually decided between India and the US, calmly assess the impact on the stocks in your portfolio and on your watchlist. Only then should you decide whether you want to buy, hold or sell.
In these uncertain times, it is important to remain cautious and vigilant about the changing trade landscape and the risks associated with tariffs on Indian goods.
Always do your due diligence. Consider factors such as valuation, industry trends, corporate governance and market risks before making investment decisions.
If you are worried about the stocks in your portfolio, ask yourself a few questions.
Are the company's fundamentals weak? Have there been any recent negative changes in its fundamentals? Has its PE ratio shot up without a corresponding improvement in earnings? Did you make a mistake in your original analysis when you bought the stock?
If the answer to any of these questions is yes, that could be a reason to sell or at least reduce your holdings.
But as with any stock, you should give yourself sufficient time to conduct the necessary due diligence.
If the answer to all of the questions above is a clear no, you could consider holding on, particularly if the valuation is not excessive.
What about buying stocks now?
To find potential buying opportunities in today's market, look for fundamentally strong companies where fear is at its highest, particularly because of tariff concerns.
Stocks facing the highest tariff-related fear should ideally satisfy two criteria: they should have fallen at least 20% from their recent highs, and they should be trading at low price-to-earnings (PE) and/or price-to-book (PB) ratios.
Such stocks could offer opportunities if their fundamentals remain strong.
There could be such opportunities in the near future, depending on how the tariff situation with the US plays out.
Watch this space, but don't panic.
For investors
If you want to be a good long-term investor and create substantial wealth, there is one word you should take to heart: equanimity.
You must maintain a calm state of mind regardless of what the stock market does, particularly in the short term. This helps ensure that you are mentally prepared to take advantage of opportunities when they arise.
Staying calm during periods of volatility is important because markets can behave irrationally during such periods, creating opportunities for investors. It is possible to find stocks that the market is mispricing because of a particular concern or another short-term trigger.
You may conclude that the market is overlooking a company's positive long-term prospects and reacting irrationally to a short-term event. That could lead you to conclude that you have found an attractive long-term investment.
Of course, you still need to do your due diligence. Checking the fundamentals, corporate governance and valuation is essential. But without a degree of equanimity, it can be easy to overlook an opportunity amid all the market noise.
Conclusion
How this situation plays out will ultimately depend on the negotiations between the two countries.
That is why investors should not act in haste.
At the same time, investors should remain open to potential buying opportunities if tariff-related fears trigger a correction in stocks that are fundamentally sound.
The key is to evaluate a company's fundamentals, corporate governance and valuation before making an investment decision—and not let short-term market sentiment dictate the process.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com