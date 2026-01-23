Trump’s Greenland tariffs, Joe Biden’s victory to Debt ceiling deal - Key events that moved the dollar in recent years

The US dollar has witnessed heightened volatility this week amid uncertainty and unpredictable US policymaking. The dollar is poised for its worst week since June as unpredictable US policymaking weighed on the currency.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six units, was at 98.366 after dropping 0.58% in the previous session, on course for a 1% slide, its worst weekly performance since June 2025.

Sentiment remained under pressure due to changing geopolitical developments. US President Donald Trump said he had secured access to Greenland through a deal with NATO, while backing off earlier tariff threats against Europe and ruling out the use of force to take the Danish autonomous territory.

Political developments have long been a powerful catalyst for currency markets, and recent years have underscored just how sensitive the US dollar has become to shifts in policy, leadership, and geopolitical risk.

A new study by forex brokerage BrokerChooser highlights the political moments that triggered the sharpest moves in the USD against the euro, revealing how investors rapidly recalibrate risk during periods of uncertainty.

From presidential inaugurations and trade wars to emergency stimulus packages and tariff threats, the data shows that markets often react not just to economic fundamentals, but to the policy signals embedded in political events.

Tariffs, geopolitics and fresh pressure on the dollar The latest bout of volatility came on January 19, 2026, after President Donald Trump confirmed he would “100%” follow through on his threat to impose tariffs on European countries opposing a US takeover of Greenland. The announcement pushed the dollar down 0.17% against the euro in a single day.

While modest compared to historic shocks, the move was significant in context. Since Trump first floated the tariff threat on January 17, the dollar has weakened by 0.32%, suggesting growing investor discomfort over escalating trade tensions and geopolitical brinkmanship. Markets were further unsettled after Trump refused to rule out the use of military force, reinforcing concerns around policy unpredictability.

Inaugurations and trade wars: the biggest hits to the USD According to BrokerChooser’s analysis, the sharpest single-day fall in the dollar occurred on January 20, 2025, the day of Trump’s inauguration as the 47th US President. The USD plunged 1.38% against the euro, as investors reassessed potential policy risks and uncertainties.

Trade wars have been another major source of downside pressure. On April 11, 2025, the dollar slid 1.16% after China retaliated with 125% tariffs on US goods, reigniting fears of a prolonged economic standoff between the world’s two largest economies.

The third-largest decline came during the early days of the COVID-19 crisis. On March 27, 2020, the signing of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act sent USD/EUR down 1.07%. While the stimulus was designed to stabilise the economy, the sheer scale of government spending raised short-term concerns around debt, deficits, and inflation.

The data shows that recurring political flashpoints have consistently pressured the dollar. US debt ceiling standoffs, midterm elections, and large fiscal packages — including the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in March 2021 — all triggered notable but smaller declines in USD/EUR.

Even events traditionally viewed as stabilising, such as Federal Reserve rate hikes, have occasionally coincided with dollar weakness, reflecting the market’s tendency to focus on forward guidance and broader macro risks rather than the headline decision alone.

Event Date of event USD/EUR on event day Date USD/EUR day before % change Donald Trump Inaugurated as 47th US President 20 January 2025 $1 = €0.9595 19 January 2025 $1= €0.973 -1.38% China strikes back with 125% tariffs on U.S. goods 11 April 2025 $1 = €0.881 10 April 2025 $1 = €0.8913 -1.16% The CARES Act ($2.2 trillion stimulus) signed 27 March 2020 $1 = €0.8955 26 March 2020 $1 = €0.9052 -1.07% Debt Ceiling Deal Passed 1 June 2023 $1 = €0.9291 31 May 2023 $1 = €0.9351 -0.64% US Midterm Elections 8 November 2022 $1 = €0.9921 7 November 2022 $1 = €0.9982 -0.61% Biden signs USD 1.9 tn American Rescue Plan 11 March 2021 $1 = €0.8346 10 March 2021 $1 = €0.8386 -0.48% Federal Reserve approves first interest rate hike in more than three years 16 March 2022 $1 = €0.9073 15 March 2022 $1 = €0.9116 -0.47% US Debt Ceiling Reached 19 January 2023 $1 = €0.9229 18 January 2023 $1 = €0.9261 -0.35% Liberation Day' Tariffs Announced 2 April 2025 $1 = €0.9228 1 April 2025 $1 = €0.9261 -0.35% Capitol Riot 6 January 2021 $1 = €0.8104 5 January 2021 $1 = €0.813 -0.33% Joe Biden won Super Tuesday 3 March 2020 $1 = €0.8947 2 March 2020 $1 = €0.8974 -0.30% First Biden - Trump Presidential Debate 27 June 2024 $1 = €0.9343 26 June 2024 $1 = €0.9362 -0.20% Trump signs 'Big, Beautiful Bill' 4 July 2025 $1 = €0.8489 3 July 2025 $1 = €0.8504 -0.18% Trump confirms he will '100%’ impose tariff threat over Greenland demand 19 January 2026 $1 = €0.8588 18 January 2026 $1 = €0.8603 -0.17% Fitch Downgrades US Credit Rating 1 August 2023 $1 = €0.9087 31 July 2023 $1 = €0.909 -0.03% Super Tuesday (Trump Secures GOP Nomination) 5 March 2024 $1 = €0.9212 4 March 2024 $1 = €0.9213 -0.01% Source: BrokerChooser Analysis

When politics strengthens the dollar Not all political shocks weaken the greenback. The strongest single-day gain came on November 6, 2024, following Trump’s re-election victory speech, when the dollar surged 1.85% against the euro. Initial market optimism was driven by expectations of pro-business policies, deregulation, and tax incentives.

Similarly, during periods of acute global stress, the dollar has benefited from its safe-haven status. On March 13, 2020, when the US declared a national emergency over COVID-19, USD/EUR rose 0.68%, as investors sought liquidity and capital preservation amid market turmoil.

More recently, the dollar gained 0.30% on November 4, 2025, following the New York City mayoral election, which markets interpreted as a stabilising signal for regulatory and political continuity in the US’s largest financial centre.

Event Date of event USD/EUR on event day Date USD/EUR day before % change Trump Victory Speech 6 November 2024 $1 = €0.9316 5 November 2024 $1 = €0.9147 +1.85% Trump declares State of Emergency for COVID-19 13 March 2020 $1= €0.9003 12 March 2020 $1 = €0.8942 +0.68% Zohran Mamdani wins NYC mayoral race 4 November 2025 $1= €0.8707 3 November 2025 $1 = €0.8681 +0.30% Joe Biden Inauguration 20 January 2021 $1 = €0.8254 19 January 2021 $1 = €0.8238 +0.19% Source: BrokerChooser Analysis

A currency increasingly driven by policy signals The contrasting reactions highlight a critical theme: the dollar’s performance is increasingly shaped by how markets interpret political intent rather than the events themselves. Optimism around growth and reform can drive sharp rallies, but uncertainty around tariffs, debt, and geopolitical conflict tends to trigger swift pullbacks.

Commenting on the findings, Adam Nasli, Head Broker Analyst at BrokerChooser, noted that while the dollar remains anchored by its reserve-currency status and deep capital markets, recent years have exposed heightened sensitivity to policy risk.

“The dollar’s trajectory has been shaped not only by economic fundamentals but also by policy developments – including fiscal dynamics, tariff implications and questions around central bank independence – which have heightened sensitivity to shifts in investor confidence and risk appetite,” said Adam Nasli, Head Broker Analyst from brokerage and forex experts BrokerChooser.

As interest-rate differentials narrow and global central banks adjust their stances, investors are paying closer attention to fiscal dynamics, trade policy, and questions around institutional independence—factors that can quickly alter risk appetite.

What it means for forex markets For forex traders and investors, the message is clear: political developments are no longer background noise. From tariff announcements to election outcomes, each event can act as a volatility trigger, reshaping currency trends in a matter of hours.

“Closely tracking macro data, Federal Reserve communication and broader risk dynamics is essential to understanding near-term dollar moves and positioning effectively across changing market conditions,” said Nasil.

As fears of trade wars and global slowdowns persist into 2026, the dollar is likely to remain on a rollercoaster — responding not just to economic data, but to the political decisions that increasingly define the global financial landscape.