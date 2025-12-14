Trump’s ‘run it hot’ economic strategy may keeps stocks rolling. Not so much for bonds.
Summary
President Donald Trump gave himself an ‘A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus’ grade on his stewardship of the US economy. The economy is getting more fuel, whether it needs it or not.
A list of reasons to be bullish laid out succinctly in a weekly Bank of America report suggests stocks are likely to extend their record run well into the coming year. The president’s economic plans have a lot to do with it.
